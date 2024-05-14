Burundi: Rwanda denies being “linked” to attack in Bujumbura

Rwanda has categorically denied Burundi's allegations that it armed a rebel group responsible for a grenade attack.

Rwanda has firmly rejected Burundi's accusations that it supported the RED-Tabara rebel group, responsible for a grenade attack that left 38 injured. Rwandan government spokesperson Yolande Makolo said in a statement that the allegations were unfounded and only served to distract attention from Burundi's internal problems.

Relations between the two countries have become increasingly tense since the start of the year, when Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye repeated accusations that Rwanda was supporting the RED-Tabara rebels. Burundi considers the group a terrorist movement and accuses it of participating in an attempted coup in 2015. However, RED-Tabara has denied any involvement in last Friday's grenade attack.

Tensions between Rwanda and Burundi continue to escalate. This escalation of tensions is having regional repercussions, with border closures and mutual allegations of interference in internal affairs.