UNFP: Aubameyang and Hakimi in the eleven of the season in Ligue 1

The Union of Professional Footballers Playing in France (UNFP) revealed this Monday evening the eleven type of the season in French Ligue 1. Among the players selected for this prestigious team are two African internationals: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Achraf Hakimi.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: an exceptional season with OM

The 34-year-old Gabonese striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, has been a real revelation this season. After receiving the Marc-Vivien Foé 2024 prize, he is once again rewarded for his exceptional performances. With 28 goals and 11 assists in 49 appearances, Aubameyang played a key role in the success of Olympique de Marseille.

Arriving last summer, he quickly established himself as the spearhead of the Marseille attack, often carrying the team single-handedly. His contribution was essential for the Phocaeans.

Achraf Hakimi: A driving force for PSG

On the other hand, Moroccan right defender Achraf Hakimi was also included in the typical team of the season. Playing for Paris Saint-Germain, Hakimi has been one of the pillars of the Paris team, helping the club clinch the 2023-2024 French championship title.

Compared to the previous season, this year was particularly prolific for the Atlas Lions defender, who scored 5 goals and provided 7 assists in Ligue 1. His speed, agility and ability to contribute offensively made him him a major asset for PSG.

A well-deserved recognition

The presence of these two talented African players in this season's XI is a recognition of their immense talent and their significant impact on their respective teams. For Aubameyang, it is further proof of his ability to make a difference, even in a new championship. For Hakimi, it is confirmation of his status as one of the best right defenders in the world.

As the 2023-2024 season draws to a close, this UNFP distinction highlights the remarkable performances of these two players, while celebrating the growing role of African footballers in Europe's biggest championships.

Here is the typical team of the season in Ligue 1 Uber Eats:

Donnarumma, Yoro, Marquhinos, Hakimi, Looko, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Lees-Melou, Dembele, Mbappe, Aubameyang