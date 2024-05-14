Algeria in shock: five children drown during a school trip

Algeria is in shock after five schoolchildren drowned during a school excursion. The tragedy occurred on Saturday May 11 at the Sablettes leisure resort in Algiers.

Last Saturday, five children aged 8 to 12 drowned during a school trip. All came from the Médéa commune, located in the center of the country. The latter had gone, accompanied by around sixty other children, to the “Les Sablettes” leisure resort in Algiers, in order to take a walk.

An investigation was opened by the Court of Algiers to determine “if the legal and regulatory conditions for the protection of children affected by such activities have been respected and determine the responsibility of any person whose involvement in this incident has been proven”. It also indicated the arrest of seven suspects, all of whom were placed in police custody.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, for his part, rushed to send his condolences to the families. This Saturday, May 11, the five schoolchildren from Ain Boussif were not the only ones to die by drowning. Civil Protection reported around ten drownings on the same day in several regions of the country.