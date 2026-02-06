Bassirou Diomaye Faye wants to consolidate historic ties of friendship February 3, 2026

Arriving yesterday in Brazzaville, the Head of State, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, was received by his Congolese counterpart Denis Sassou-N’Guesso. The two men had a tête-à-tête at the People’s Palace.

On an official visit to the Republic of Congo, on February 2 and 3, 2026, the President of the Republic, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, was received in Brazzaville yesterday afternoon by his Congolese counterpart.

According to the Presidency of the Republic, upon getting off the plane, the Head of State was welcomed with military honors by Denis Sassou-N’Guesso, in the presence of high civil and military authorities as well as members of the diplomatic corps accredited to Brazzaville.

According to a note from the Presidency of the Republic, “this visit aims to consolidate the historic ties of friendship and fraternity between Senegal and the Republic of Congo, to deepen cooperation in strategic areas and to strengthen consultation on African and global challenges.”

According to the report from Brazzaville (Congolese daily), Bassirou Diomaye Faye and Denis Sassou-N’Guesso will discuss cooperation issues affecting, among other things, the fields of energy, infrastructure and agriculture without forgetting the latest developments in African and international news.

Upon its arrival in Brazzaville yesterday, the highly mobilized Senegalese community established in Congo wanted to demonstrate its fervor and attachment to Senegal by giving the President of the Republic a particularly warm welcome.

The newspaper “Les Echos du Congobrazza” informs that “during his stay, President Bassirou Diomaye Faye will visit the Pierre Savorgnan De Brazza memorial, this place of memory which pays tribute to explorations in Africa and also commemorates his meeting with the Senegalese rifleman, Sergeant Malamine”.

The newspaper recalls that this “memorial also houses the remains of Pierre Savorgnan De Brazza and his family”.

“After a warm and solemn welcome upon his arrival in Brazzaville, the Head of State, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, had a one-on-one meeting with President Denis Sassou-N’Guesso, President of the Republic of Congo, at the Palais du Peuple,” informs the Presidency of the Republic.

According to the same source, the exchanges between Bassirou Diomaye Faye and Denis Sassou-N’Guesso “focused on strengthening relations of friendship, solidarity and cooperation between Senegal and the Republic of Congo, with the shared desire to breathe new life into the partnership between Dakar and Brazzaville, in the service of the common interests of the two peoples.”

