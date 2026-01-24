Bouba is full of life January 21, 2026

Visual artist Boubacar Diallo known as Bouba is in the spotlight at the National Gallery of Art. Thiessois’ works can be seen until February 2, 2026, as part of an individual exhibition entitled “Your views, my life”.

The cult of appearance. In the digital age, the tendency is to place more importance on “views” to the point of neglecting the lives of others. Whether on social networks, in daily life, the race for “views” is frenetic.

This observation inspired the title of the exhibition “Your views, my life” by visual artist Boubacar Diallo known as Bouba. His creations can be discovered until February 2 at the National Gallery of Art. A great start to the first exhibition of 2026.

The tone is set by the canvas titled “Amazement 1” (mixed technique) through a scribble of lines and colors with a fairly subtle brush. The tonal variation balances between blue, green, and an orange tint. The visitor’s gaze wanders between wonder and questioning.

The artist poses the problem with the work “Your views, my life”, the eponymous title of the exhibition. Bouba settles down, after observing the evolution of his society. His gaze is lucid. He questions through the painting made on 126×180 cm, mixed technique.

A play of predominantly amber colors of rare finesse gives the canvas a frame in which a multitude of silhouettes are aligned. Eyes meet, intersect… The perspective is both “Dynamic/Static”. The title of this work provides sufficient information about Bouba’s visual narration. It invites us to “Face reality” in the face of an ultra-connected universe.

On this register, “The mirror gaze” becomes a reflection. “Bouba is well aware of the challenges of social networks. Digital spaces are also places of learning, solidarity and creativity for young people,” explains the exhibition curator.

Daouda Dia pushes her analysis: “Avant-garde, educator, influencer, Bouba, through the paintings and the installation, also reveals the disadvantages linked to excessive or uncontrolled use of social networks”.

At home, Dia believes, screens can weaken family ties, promote isolation and reduce direct exchanges. In places of work or training, they can cause distraction, social pressure, loss of concentration and confusion between private and professional spheres.

“Your views, my life” invites the public to question human relationships in front of screens, how to preserve the balance between digital presence and real life. In the eyes of curator Daouda Dia, this exhibition seeks neither to condemn nor idealize social networks.

“It opens a space for dialogue and awareness, in order to promote responsible and humane use of digital technology,” he says. On this register, behind each view, each notification, there is real life, emotions and choices to make.

Bouba’s visual discourse has a singular resonance with the theme of the 12th National Salon of Visual Artists “New regards/Yessal gis gis”. This approach supposes that we first open our eyes in order to better follow the specular metaphor.

One of the destinies of art is played out with open eyes, in the contemplation of the work. With a socialized theme, Bouba questions around what he sees and what he sees can mean. Beyond any aesthetic aim, this vision brings the social function of art up to date.

The exhibition “Your views, my life” is on view until February 2, 2026 at the National Gallery of Art.

E. Massiga FAYE