Nigeria: the Gamou of Baye Cheikh Ibrahim Niass, a Fayda who has become a global crossroads

In Lagos, an effervescent megacity where urban rhythms seem to never stop, a spiritual meeting has, over the decades, imposed its own temporality. The Gamou dedicated to Baye Cheikh Ibrahim Niass (RTA), celebration of the Mawlid of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW), has established itself as one of the major centers of Fayda Tijaniyya in Africa and beyond.

The story begins in 1978, in the popular district of Mushin, in Lagos. Sheikh Ahmad, better known as Baba Ahmad, initiates modest gatherings there, driven by a clear ambition: to celebrate the Prophet and transmit the spiritual heritage of Baye Sheikh Ibrahim Niass, central figure of contemporary African Sufism. These first meetings, simple and fervent, laid the foundations of a movement destined to expand.

A second dynamic emerged in 1985, at the Central Library on Agulana Street, under the leadership of Sidi Hamal Kaolack and the ustaz Ibrahim Mustafa Imam. More structured, this initiative introduces a more formal teaching and transmission framework, without breaking with the original spirit of fervor. The convergence of these two impulses led to the first consolidated Gamou of 1988 and 1989, organized on Lagos Island, marking a key stage in the institutionalization of the event.

The real turning point came in 1990, with the internationalization of Gamou. Delegations from Africa, the Middle East and Asia, led by the Caliphs of Baye, take part in the celebration. Nigeria then establishes itself as a strategic crossroads of Fayda Tijaniyya, capable of welcoming and uniting a transnational spiritual community.

This dynamic has continued over the years, embracing Nigerian geography and reflecting the growing scale of the Fayda. In 2026, Gamou took a new symbolic step by being held in Katsina, in the north of the country, confirming the national roots and the depth of Tijane influence. The international delegation was led by Cheikh Khouraichi Niass, son of Baye Cheikh Ibrahim Niass, whose presence reinforced the spiritual significance and historical legitimacy of the event.

Pope Abdoulaye Sy