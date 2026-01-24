The daily newspaper “Le Soleil” now available on YouScribe, the “Netflix of reading”

After its integration on PressReader, one of the largest digital kiosks in the world bringing together more than 7,000 newspapers and magazines in 60 languages ​​and in more than 150 countries, the Senegalese national daily “Le Soleil” is now accessible on YouScribe, the leading streaming library on the African continent.

This initiative marks a new stage in the modernization of access to information, serving readers in Senegal and the diaspora.

Nicknamed the “Netflix of reading”, YouScribe is developing mainly in Europe and Africa, and is present in 13 countries in the MENA region. The service offers a flexible subscription model: daily microcredit for individuals (B2C) or annual subscription for schools, universities and foundations (B2B). At the end of 2023, YouScribe already had more than 1.3 million subscribed readers in Africa.

Thanks to this new collaboration, readers of “Le Soleil” can now enjoy their favorite newspaper on a modern, mobile and accessible platform, strengthening the Senegalese digital offer and access to information for all. SG