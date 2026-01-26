5 things to know about Ibrahim Mbaye, who is celebrating his 18th birthday

This January 24, 2026 is a date to be marked in the annals: Ibrahim Mbaye now has the right to vote. The Senegalese international celebrates his 18th birthday; the opportunity to talk about some important points about the Senegalese revelation of the last CAN.

Ibrahim Mbaye is already considered the present and future of the Senegal national team. The Parisian winger, who dynamited defenses during the 2025 African Cup of Nations (CAN), has become the darling of the Senegalese public. On the occasion of his birthday, here are some particularities of the already remarkable career of the man who is now 18 years old.

1. Youngest Senegalese scorer at the CAN

Saturday January 3, 2026. Scorer against Sudan, in the 1/8 final of CAN 2025, Ibrahim Mbaye allows Senegal to win 3-1 and continue its path in the competition. Above all, thanks to this achievement, the Parisian becomes, at 17 years and 344 days, the youngest Senegalese scorer in the history of the African Cup of Nations.

At the same time, he becomes the youngest scorer in the history of the competition in a knockout match, all nations combined. Mbaye is also the 3rd youngest scorer in PSG history, scoring his first professional goal at 17 years and 64 days old. He is only ahead of Warren Zaire-Emery (16 years and 330 days) and Bartholomew Ogbeche (17 years and 55 days). Precocious talent.

2. Boxer reflexes

Moreover, on this goal against Sudan, Ibrahim Mbaye magnificently faked the Sudanese defender before hitting, surprising the goalkeeper who saw nothing coming. This play of legs and body, which is reminiscent of boxing movements, is not insignificant since the player practiced the noble art thanks to his father, a former boxing champion. Legacy.

3. An already MONSTROUS track record

Ibrahim Mbaye is only celebrating his 18th birthday, and is only in his 2nd professional year. And yet, his track record is the envy of much more experienced players. It’s simple: the youngster has already won all the competitions he has played, except the Club World Cup last summer. The Parisian already has Ligue 1, the Coupe de France, the Champions League, the European Super Cup, the Intercontinental Cup, the Champions Trophy and the CAN with Senegal in his bag. Exceptional.

4. Record with PSG

There is no shortage of precocity records for Ibrahim Mbaye. When he began his adventure with Paris Saint-Germain on August 16, 2024 against Le Havre in Ligue 1, he became the youngest player to start an official match in the club’s history, at just 16 years, 6 months and 23 days. If the Parisian team places so much confidence in him, it is also because Ibrahim Mbaye is a pure product of the club he joined at 10 years old. There is no doubt that with his dazzling progress, the titi will garner even more minutes in the months to come.

5. Had a choice of 3 selections

Senegal can consider itself lucky. Ibrahim Mbaye was born in Trappes (France) to a Senegalese father and a Moroccan mother. Therefore, when choosing his selection, he could have opted for three different nations: France, Morocco, Senegal. The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) and coach Pape Thiaw jumped at the opportunity and convinced him to join La Tanière, to the great pleasure of an entire people. Since his arrival, he has already scored 2 goals and 2 assists in just 8 caps. Crack.

Oumar Boubacar NDONGO