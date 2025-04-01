Barça: Raphinha explodes a record from Neymar and Kaka

The star of FC Barcelona, ​​Raphinha, has inscribed his name in the history of football by becoming the most prolific Brazilian scorer in a single season of the Champions League. Thanks to his double against Benfica on Tuesday evening, the 28 -year -old winger exceeded a record held by legends like Neymar, Kaka, Rivaldo, Jardel and Roberto Firmino.

During the return match of the knockout stages of the Champions League, won 3-1 by the Blaugrana at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Raphinha opened the scoring in the 11th minute, offering his team a cumulative advantage of 2-0. Despite the rapid equalization of Nicolas Otamendi (13th), the abutments resumed the advantage in the 27th minute thanks to Lamine Yamal. Three minutes before half-time, Raphinha found the net for a second time, signing his 11th goal of the season in the Champions League and achieving a new record.

Before him, Rivaldo and Jardel had set a record of 10 goals in 1999-2000, respectively with Barcelona and Porto. Kaka then equaled this brand by leading AC Milan to the European coronation in 2007, followed by Neymar during the barça triple in 2015, and Firmino with Liverpool in 2018.

With this new feat, Raphinha continues to impress under the orders of Hansi Flick. All competitions combined, he now combines 27 goals and 19 assists in 41 games this season. Its grandiose influence in Barça makes it one of the most decisive players on the European scene.