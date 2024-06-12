Benin – Rwanda: the Cheetahs lead 1-0 at the break

Benin faces Rwanda this Thursday evening in Abidjan, as part of the third day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. And the Cheetahs lead at the break.

Benin virtually holds the three points of victory against Rwanda. The Cheetahs are indeed leading in this duel against the Amavubi this Thursday in Abidjan, counting for the third day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. At the break, the score is 1-0 in favor of Gernot Rohr's foals. A goal from Dokou Dodo after half an hour of play (37th).

A precious advantage that the Beninese will now try to maintain over the next 45 minutes. And they owe it especially in this group C which includes heavyweights like Nigeria and South Africa.