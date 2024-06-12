World Cup 2026 (Q): Ivory Coast and Kenya neutralize each other

Ivory Coast dropped its first points in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers after its draw against Kenya (0-0) on Tuesday.

Ivory Coast and Kenya faced each other this Tuesday, during the 4th day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. A match ended in a goalless draw (0-0), despite several opportunities on both sides. 'other.

From the kick-off, both teams showed great determination. Ivory Coast, leader of Group F, and Kenya, looking for points to improve their position in the ranking, created opportunities without being able to materialize.

The first minutes were marked by shot attempts from Diomandé for Ivory Coast and Miheso for Kenya, both unsuccessful. The goalkeepers were called upon, notably Matasi, who made a spectacular save in the 16th minute.

Ivory Coast stepped up the pressure at the start of the second half, but without success. Attempts by Fofana and Kessie were repelled by the Kenyan defense or the goalkeeper.

Despite their domination and numerous chances, the Ivorians failed to score. The match ended in a draw (0-0), allowing Ivory Coast to retain first place in Group F.