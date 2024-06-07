World Cup 2026 (Q): Guinea showers Algeria, Senegal hanging on, Thursday update

Discover the results of the matches played Thursday evening across Africa, counting for the third day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The third day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers continued on Thursday, with several matches played across Africa. Here is a summary of the notable results.

In group B, Sudan created a surprise by winning against Mauritania with a score of 2-0. Likewise, Malawi consolidated its position by dominating Sao Tome and Principe 3-1. Libya also managed to win against Mauritius 2-1, while Guinea-Bissau could do no better than a 0-0 draw against Ethiopia.

One of the biggest surprises of the day came in Senegal, where the Lions of Teranga, deprived of their star Sadio Mané, were held to a 1-1 draw by DR Congo. In Algeria, the Fennecs suffered an unexpected defeat at home, losing 1-2 to Guinea, a result that shook Algerian fans.

Ghana, eager to turn the page after a disappointing CAN 2023, returned to victory by winning in Bamako against Mali (1-2). Egypt, for its part, was able to defend its territory by winning 2-1 against Burkina Faso.

In Group C, Benin regained its smile with a precious 1-0 victory against Rwanda, thus reviving its hopes of qualification.

This Thursday's results:

Malawi 3 – 1 Sao Tome and Principe

Guinea-Bissau 0 – 0 Ethiopia

Mauritania 0 – 2 Sudan

Libya 2 – 1 Mauritius

Egypt 2 – 1 Burkina Faso

Senegal 1 – 1 DR Congo

Benin 1 – 0 Rwanda

Algeria 1 – 2 Guinea

Mali 1 – 2 Ghana