Niger: Several Chinese expelled for non -compliance with national laws

On May 25, 2025, the Nigerian Minister of Petroleum sent a firm formal notice to the National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) Niger Petroleum, demanding the departure of its expatriate workers before the end of the month. This decision is based on non-compliance with national legislation and reflects the authorities’ assertive will to strengthen their economic sovereignty and promote local employment.

At the heart of the tension, the excessive length of stay of several Chinese CNPC employees on Nigerian soil. The country’s legislation imposes a temporal limit on the presence of expatriates in foreign companies, with the aim of promoting the rise in skills and the integration of national workforce. However, some CNPC employees have been in office for more than four years, widely exceeding the authorized duration. As a result, they were declared persona non grata.

This decision is part of a broader dynamic of the government of Niamey, which intends to regain control over the strategic sectors, in particular that of oil. Historical partner of Niger in this area, the CNPC is now summoned to comply strictly with the standards in force. The government also insists on the need to further open up positions of responsibility to Nigeriens, in order to better distribute the economic benefits of oil exploitation.

Note that the ultimatum comes as Niger rebats the cards of its international partnerships, with a concern to redefine the balance of power around its natural resources. If the measure may cause tensions with Beijing, it is part of an assumed strategy of sovereignty and rebalancing profits in favor of local populations.

For the time being, the CNPC has not officially reacted to this injunction. But this showdown may well constitute a precedent, encouraging other foreign actors to align their practices on the requirements of Nigerian law.