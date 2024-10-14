Ivory Coast: body found hanging in Cocody

In Ivory Coast, on Saturday October 12, 2024, a macabre discovery shook the Félix Houphouët-Boigny University in Cocody. A man, whose body was in an advanced state of decomposition, was found hanging from a tree in a wild area located between the campus and the University Hospital Center (CHU).

For now, the man’s identity remains unknown. Investigators are working to determine whether it is a student or an individual from outside the establishment. Initial findings did not make it possible to precisely determine the date or circumstances of his death. Since the area where the body was discovered is lightly trafficked, it is unclear how long the victim remained hanging unnoticed.

The university authorities, in collaboration with the police, have launched an investigation to elucidate this new tragedy. Samples are underway to identify the victim and try to determine the precise causes of his death.

Furthermore, investigators do not exclude any avenue: suicide, accident or criminal act. It is also essential to understand whether this incident could be linked, directly or indirectly, to internal tensions or distress situations experienced by certain students.