Madagascar: curfew in Antananarivo on the eve of the presidential elections

Since Wednesday, the Malagasy authorities have imposed a curfew in Antananarivo, the country’s capital. This decision was taken due to the acts of violence recorded during this electoral period.

On the eve of the first round of the presidential election in Madagascar, the police chief of the capital, Antananarivo, established a curfew from Wednesday evening until the early hours of Thursday. This decision comes in a tense electoral context, marked by acts of destruction of electoral materials.

The prefect warned against any action likely to result in arrests, specifying that these actions would be aggravated at this crucial time for the country. The eleven million registered voters will have to choose from thirteen candidates, including the outgoing president, Andry Rajoelina, aspiring for a second term.

A call for a boycott

Since the start of the campaign for this presidential election, a group of opponents, including former presidents, have called on voters to boycott the vote, contesting Rajoelina’s eligibility after controversies over his dual nationality and calling for the suspension of the electoral process.

Previous elections were marked by regular opposition demonstrations, sometimes repressed by the police. Despite these calls to demonstrate, the mobilization remained relatively limited.

Madagascar, independent since 1960, has rarely experienced an election without unprecedented protests or tumultuous transition periods.