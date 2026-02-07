Professional and technical training: Moustapha Ndieck Sarré joins the Al Azhar institute in Touba

The Ministry of Employment and Vocational and Technical Training has signed a partnership agreement with the Al Azhar Islamic Institute in Touba to support the establishment in its development.

The Minister of Employment and Vocational and Technical Training, Moustapha Ndieck Sarré, visited the Al Azhar institute in Touba Ndame this Monday accompanied by his directors general and heads of services. This visit was as part of an agreement signing between his ministry and the Al Azhar establishment.

He stressed that this partnership is an opportunity to concretize the teaching of Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba Khadim Rassoul, for whom useful work is an extension of spiritual education. He also indicated that this agreement is part of the continuity of the ministry’s actions in favor of young people in Touba and the department of Mbacké.

According to Moustapha Ndieck Sarré, this agreement provides in particular for educational support, adaptation of training content, capacity building for supervisors and master craftsmen, monitoring of learners and support towards professional certification. The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Al Azhar Institute, Serigne Mame Mor Mbacké Mourtada, thanked the minister for his visit and the signing of the agreement. He stressed that Moustapha Ndieck Sarré is one of the rare ministers to have visited the Al Azhar Institute since its creation in 1974, and welcomed this initiative which will strengthen the institute in its mission of training young people useful to society.

The minister also took the opportunity to announce the construction of a vocational training center at Cheikhoul Khadim University, the inauguration of which is imminent, as well as the upcoming launch of the “daara-atelier” program and the Mbacké departmental vocational training center.