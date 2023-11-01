Ballon d’Or 2023: Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Lionel Messi’s 8th coronation

Lionel Messi’s eighth Ballon d’Or, to be awarded to him on Monday in Paris, France, continues to generate reactions on social networks. Last to react, Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Like two years ago, the 2023 Ballon d’Or won by Lionel Messi is the subject of debate on social networks. The 2022 world champion won his eighth coronation on Monday evening during a ceremony at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, France. A new feat from the Argentine star who notably beat Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé to lift the Grail.

Journalist for Ace TelevisionTomas Roncero relayed the ceremony for the Spanish media. “Hello friends, what we knew has become a reality. Messi would still receive the Ballon d’Or. Congratulations Leo, congratulations champion”he notably declared in a video published on Instagram.

A publication which did not fail to make Cristiano Ronaldo react. In the comments to this post, the Portuguese star slipped four “dead laughing” emojis as if to say that he prefers to laugh about it.

‘It’s fake, we have to stop’

The young Algerian left-back, Jaouen Hadjam (20 years old, 2 caps), also contested the new coronation of La Pulga. During a live broadcast on his social networks, the native of Paris tackled France Football for this prank: “ It’s false, it’s rigged. It’s crazy. You have to stop. Already, the year he takes it from Lewandowski (in 2021), we say nothing… It’s crazy.“