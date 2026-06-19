Baïdy Agne (CNP): “We must strengthen the role of the ILO in the global regulation of business and labor”

In Geneva, where the 114th session of the International Labor Conference (ILC) is being held, the president of Business Africa, Baïdy Agne, called for a strengthening of the role of the International Labor Organization (ILO) in the face of profound changes in the world of work and global economic challenges.

Received in audience by the Director General of the International Labor Office (ILO), Gilbert Houngbo, the leader of African employers insisted on the need to preserve the institution’s capacity for action in a context marked by budgetary tensions. He was particularly concerned about the consequences of reductions in American contributions, the United States representing nearly 22% of the ILO’s regular budget.

For Baïdy Agne, the ILO remains an essential institution because of its tripartite character, which brings together governments, employers and workers in the search for concerted solutions to the challenges of employment, productivity and social protection.

“The ILO plays a major role in the global regulation of business and labor, as well as for social peace, stability and justice,” he stressed.

The president of Business Africa also praised the results of Gilbert Houngbo’s first mandate at the head of the ILO. According to him, the reforms undertaken in terms of governance and management have enabled the institution to anticipate financial difficulties and maintain its essential missions.

In this dynamic, he supported the candidacy of Gilbert Houngbo for a second term, believing that the continuity of reforms constitutes a factor of stability for the organization. He called on Africa’s partners, particularly Europeans, to support this candidacy.

Discussions also focused on the development of a future international standard relating to decent work in the platform economy. Baïdy Agne underlined the importance of this sector, which has become an engine of growth, job creation and income redistribution on a global scale. However, he insisted on the need to adopt a balanced regulatory framework allowing Africa to develop its own platforms while ensuring adequate protection of workers.

The question of social dialogue also occupied an important place during the meeting. The President of Business Africa reaffirmed his commitment to an active and responsible social democracy, based on respect for the fundamental rights of workers, the protection of private investments and the improvement of the business climate.

Finally, Baïdy Agne requested a strengthening of technical assistance from the ILO in order to support African companies in improving their productivity and creating decent and sustainable jobs. An issue that he considers essential to accelerate the economic transformation of the continent and promote more inclusive growth.

O. FEDIOR