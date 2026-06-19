IMF: what you need to know about the mission on June 15

A team from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is expected in Senegal from June 15. If some hope for the rapid announcement of a new program, this step should not lead to a formal decision at the end.

“It is more of a technical meeting as a continuation of discussions started for some time,” confides a source close to the matter, on condition of anonymity.

As a reminder, the last program signed in 2024 with the IMF had been suspended.

During his visit to the National Assembly last month, the Minister of the Economy, Cheikh Diba, indicated that he had spoken with the director of the IMF’s Africa department, with a view to preparing the formal resumption of negotiations which took place the week of June 8. The stated objective is to reach an agreement on the main axes of a new program before June 30, 2026.

O. FEDIOR