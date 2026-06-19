Kédougou launches the “Ettu Xey” caravan to bring employment and training closer together June 11, 2026

This Tuesday, Kédougou hosted the official launch ceremony of the “Ettu Xey” integration caravan, an initiative of the Ministry of Employment and Vocational and Technical Training intended to strengthen the employability of young people and facilitate their access to employment.

Part of the dynamics of Vision Senegal 2050, this caravan is the result of a partnership between ANPEJ, 3FPT, the Directorate of Integration and German cooperation GIZ, through the RéFoP2 and RéZo projects. It offers young people practical training, workshops on job search techniques, entrepreneurship sessions as well as meetings with employers.

Presiding over the ceremony on behalf of the governor of the region, the deputy governor in charge of development, Mouhamadoul Moustapha Gaye, underlined the importance of transforming the mining, agricultural and tourist potential of Kédougou into real opportunities for youth. He recalled that many young people continue to face difficulties in accessing information, professional qualifications and employment, making this caravan a privileged framework for bringing public systems closer to beneficiaries.

For her part, Ms. Aïssatou Touré Souaré, representative of GIZ, highlighted the synergy between public actors and international partners to respond to employment challenges. She presented the main planned activities, including “Job Discovery”, which will allow participants to visit companies in the mining, tourism and hotel sectors, as well as the “Employability Crossroads”, dedicated to the presentation of available support mechanisms. Aïssatou Touré Souaré also welcomed the participation of fifty young people from border areas thanks to the RéZo project, illustrating the desire to promote better territorial equity.

Representatives of 3FPT, ANPEJ and the Integration Directorate, for their part, insisted on the need to develop a qualified workforce, adapted to market needs, while strengthening support towards self-employment and sustainable integration. Through “Ettu Xey”, the authorities aim to create concrete bridges between training, employment and entrepreneurship in order to make youth a driver of regional development.