Assault at Point-E: A police officer stabbed during an arrest at the “tooth of the sea”

An individual was arrested this Thursday, April 9, 2026 by elements of the Point-E district police station for attempted murder of a law enforcement officer. The suspect, caught in the act of consuming drugs on the cornice, stabbed a police officer several times in an attempt to escape arrest before being neutralized by the rest of the patrol.

According to a police press release, an intervention carried out on April 9, 2026 at around 1 p.m. by the Research Brigade of the Point-E district police station turned into violence. The bloodhounds, who were carrying out a routine patrol in the rocky area known as “Tooth of the Sea”, surprised an individual consuming Indian hemp with two other acolytes. Police report that one of the suspects fiercely resisted arrest. During the fight, the police officer and the accused fell heavily on the uneven ground. It was at this precise moment that the attacker, showing clear criminal determination, drew a bladed weapon to repeatedly strike the official immobilized on the ground.

The immediate and muscular response of the other members of the crew made it possible to neutralize the individual and put an end to the attack. At the scene, only the handle of the kitchen knife used in the crime was found, testifying to the brutality of the beatings. The victim, seriously injured, was urgently evacuated to the Gaspard-Camara health center to receive intensive care.

During his interrogation in the police premises, the accused made a full confession. According to the police, he unequivocally recognized the materiality of the facts, justifying his act by a desperate desire to flee to escape justice. Currently placed in police custody, he will face charges of rebellion, violence and assault, assault and battery, as well as attempted murder of an agent in the exercise of his duties. The investigation is actively continuing to determine the degree of involvement of the two other individuals present during the incident.

Fatou SY