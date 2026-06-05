(JTAI) Rufisque ZEC: waste transformed into opportunities

In Rufisque, the Community Ecological Zone stands out as a space for recycling, awareness and job creation.

Between waste management and green economy, this initiative attempts to provide a concrete response to the environmental and social challenges of the municipality.

Rufisque ZEC: waste transformed into opportunities

In Rufisque, the Community Ecological Zone stands out as a space for recycling, awareness and job creation.

Between waste management and green economy, this initiative attempts to provide a concrete response to the environmental and social challenges of the municipality.