Algeria: Vladimir Petkovic becomes the new coach of the Fennecs

Vladimir Petkovic takes the reins of the Algerian national football team as new coach, succeeding Djamel Belmadi.

This Thursday, February 29, the FAF formalized the appointment of Vladimir Petkovic as new national coach in a published press release. This Sunday, the coach will arrive in Algiers and will hold a press conference on Monday to discuss his plans and objectives with the team.

Formerly head of the Swiss national team, Petkovic is entrusted with the task of restoring the reputation of Algerian football. At the age of 60, he made his debut as a coach in Africa, a new step in his career after working with various clubs and teams. This appointment marks a turning point for the Fennecs, champions of CAN 2019 under the direction of Djamel Belmadi.