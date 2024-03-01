2024 Olympic Qualification (F): Zambia dismisses Ghana and advances to the 4th round

Zambia validated its ticket for the 4th and final round of the qualifiers for the women's football tournament at the 2024 Olympic Games, after its victory against Ghana, at the end of an epic double confrontation (1-0, 3-3).

The Zambian women's team, after a breathtaking match at the Levy Mwanawasa stadium in Ndola, snatched their qualification for the fourth round of the qualifiers. Bruce Mwape's players, despite their narrow victory in Accra the previous week, encountered a tough Ghanaian team.

Barbra Banda opened the scoring for the Copper Queens in the 11th minute, but the Black Stars quickly responded with a goal from Gifty Assifuah in the 22nd minute, keeping the score level until half-time.

Returning from the locker room, the Black Queens took the lead through Doris Boaduwaa in the 55th minute, but Zambia equalized shortly after with a goal from Kabange Mupopo in the 61st minute. Azumah Bugre then gave the Black Queens the lead in the 64th minute.

With the score looking to go into overtime tied at 3-3, Barbra Banda delivered an unstoppable free kick in the final seconds of regulation, sealing the Copper Queens' 4-3 win.

This remarkable performance sends the Zambians to the fourth round of the qualifiers, where they will face the winner of the match between Tunisia and Morocco.