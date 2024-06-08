U20 World Cup (F): African teams set, full draw

We know the different groups for the first round of the U20 Women's World Cup. And with it, the pools of the African teams.

Africa will also participate in the final phase of the U20 Women's World Cup. The global competition will take place from August 31 to September 22, 2024 in Colombia. Four African teams are in the running for the Supreme Grail, the draw for which was made on Wednesday in Bogota: Cameroon, Morocco, Nigeria and Ghana.

Housed in Group E, Ghana will face Japan, New Zealand and Austria. A big challenge for the Black Princesses who will try to go far for their 7th consecutive participation in this tournament.

Cameroon, for its part, inherited Group A, alongside Colombia, Australia and Mexico, while Morocco is in Group C with Spain, the United States and Paraguay.

Nigeria, Africa's last representative, is also part of a very tough Group D, which also includes Germany, Venezuela and the Republic of Korea.

See the full draw for the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup 2024 below:

Group A: Colombia, Australia, Cameroon, Mexico

Group B: France, Canada, Brazil, Fiji

Group C: Spain, USA, Paraguay, Morocco

Group D: Germany, Venezuela, Nigeria, Republic of Korea

Group E: Japan, New Zealand, Ghana, Austria

Group F: Korea DPR, Argentina, Costa Rica, Netherlands