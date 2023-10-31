African Super League: Wydad takes on Espérance Tunis in the first leg semi-final

Wydad Casablanca won the first leg of the semi-finals of the African Football League (African Super League) after their victory against Esperance Tunis (1-0) this weekend.

Big favorite for the coronation, Wydad Casablanca is getting closer to its objective. The Moroccan club reached the final of the African Football League after its victory this weekend against Esperance Tunis. Against EST in a match counting for the first leg of the semi-finals, the Cherifian team won with a score of 1-0.

The only goal of the match was scored by Hicham Boussefiane in the 58th minute. A victory which gives Wydad hope before the return match which will be played next Wednesday in Radès.