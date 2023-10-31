Ballon d’Or 2023 ranking: Moroccan Yassine Bounou 13th, Salah 11th

Moroccan goalkeeper, Yassine Bounou, took 13th place in the 2023 Ballon d’Or rankings, ahead of Argentinian Emiliano Martinez, 2022 world champion with Albiceleste.

The ranking for the 2023 Ballon d’Or, from 11th to 15th place, has fallen. Quarter-finalist of the 2022 World Cup with Morocco, Yassine Bounou snatches 13th place. A great achievement from the winner of the previous Europa League with Sevilla FC and currently at Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia who is ahead of Argentinian Emiliano Martinez (15th) and Barça midfielder Ikay Gundogan (14th).

Culés center forward and Polish international, Robert Lewandowski, takes 12th place. This group of five is completed by Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah, placed in 11th place. The Egyptian Pharaoh is paying the price for the 2022-2023 season for the Reds, who did not qualify for the Champions League.

The top 15:

– Mohamed Salah, in 11th place

– Robert Lewandowski, in 12th place

– Yassine Bounou, in 13th place

– ​Ilkay Gundogan, in 14th place

– Emiliano Martinez. in 15th place