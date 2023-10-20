African Super League: the fixture schedule

The first edition of the African Super League, also called the African Football League, starts this Friday with the quarter-final matches. Discover the full match schedule.

We now know the schedule of matches for the African Super League. Also called the African Football League, the first edition of the continental tournament opens this Friday with the first legs of the quarter-finals. Al Ahly, record holder for crowns in the African Champions League (11 titles), opens the ball this afternoon (3 p.m. GMT) against the Tanzanian club Simba at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium in Dar es salam.

The next day, October 21, it will be the turn of Petro Luanda, champion of Angola, to face the South Africans of Mamelodi Sundown. The quarter-finals will continue on October 22, with two shocks on the program:

The undisputed leader of African football in the 2010s, Esperance de Tunis will try to validate its ticket for the next round against TP Mazembe. A great classic between two teams looking to regain their former glory. The second poster will pit the Nigerians from Enyimba against the Moroccans from Wydad Casablanca at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium. Note that the return leg of the quarter-finals will take place on October 24 and 25.

The African Super League (GMT) program:

Quarter-finals:

First legs

10/20/23 at 3:00 p.m.: Simba SC (Tanzania) – Al Ahly (Egypt), at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium

10/21/23 at 3:30 p.m.: Petro Atletico (Angola) – Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa), at Estádio 11 de Novembro

22/10/23 at 3:00 p.m.: TP Mazembe (DR Congo) – Espérance Tunis (Tunisia), at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium

22/10/23 at 6:00 p.m.: Enyimba (Nigeria) – Wydad Casablanca (Morocco), at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium

Return matches

10/24/23 at 2:00 p.m.: Al Ahly (Egypt) – Simba (Tanzania), at the Cairo International Stadium

10/24/23 at 5:00 p.m.: Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) – Petro Atletico (Angola), at Loftus Versfeld Stadium

10/25/23 at 3:00 p.m.: Espérance Tunis (Tunisia) – TP Mazembe (DR Congo), at the Radès Olympic Stadium

10/25/23 at 6:00 p.m.: Wydad Casablanca (Morocco) – Enyimba (Nigeria), at the Mohamed V Stadium

Semi-finals:

(Simba SC or Al Ahly) Vs (Petro de Luanda or Mamelodi Sundowns) (go 29/10 and return 01/11)

(TP Mazembe or Espérance de Tunis) Vs (Enyimba International or Wydad Casablanca) (go 29/10 and return 01/11)

Finale: