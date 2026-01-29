Casablanca Economic Forum: Ousmane Sonko emphasizes the expansion of Senegalese businesses January 27, 2026

Senegalese Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko continues his official visit to Morocco with the inauguration of the Morocco-Senegal Economic Forum in Casablanca. This meeting brings together Moroccan and Senegalese partners and aims to consolidate the strategic partnership between the two countries.

During this fifteenth session of the Joint High Commission, 17 agreements and protocols were signed, covering the economic, technical and social fields. These agreements reflect the desire of the two States to strengthen their collaboration, particularly in terms of infrastructure, road safety and training. Ultimately, the legal framework for Senegalese-Moroccan cooperation could exceed 170 agreements, some of which will have to be updated to adapt to current economic realities.

Prime Minister Sonko stressed the importance of creating regional champions, supporting large Senegalese companies towards sub-regional and international expansion. This dynamic illustrates the shared ambition of the two countries for a lasting and concrete partnership in the service of their economies and their people.

Moussa DIOP, special envoy to Rabat (Morocco)