2026 World Cup: the ranking of the top scorers

At the end of the round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup, here is the updated ranking of the tournament’s top scorers. Lionel Messi is still in the lead, but the threats Mbappé and Haaland are there.

The round of 16 contested between Argentina and Egypt could reshuffle the cards at the top of the competition’s scorers’ rankings. Before this match, Lionel Messi shared first place with Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland, all credited with 7 goals. After his achievement against the Egyptians, the Argentinian stood out solo. By scoring the equalizer at 2-2 at the end of the match, Messi brought his tally to 8 goals.

Behind, the hierarchy remains generally unchanged. Harry Kane maintains his fourth place with 6 goals, ahead of a group of players with 4 goals made up of Ismaïla Sarr, Ousmane Dembélé, Mikel Oyarzabal, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and Julian Quiñones.

Ranking of scorers for the 2026 World Cup

1. Lionel Messi (Argentina) – 8 goals

2. Kylian Mbappé (France) – 7 goals

3. Erling Haaland (Norway) – 7 goals

4. Harry Kane (England) – 6 goals

5. Ismaïla Sarr (Senegal) – 4 goals

6. Ousmane Dembélé (France) – 4 goals

7. Mikel Oyarzabal (Spain) – 4 goals

8. Jude Bellingham (England) – 4 goals

9. Vinicius Junior (Brazil) – 4 goals

10. Julian Quiñones (Colombia) – 4 goals

OBN