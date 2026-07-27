Women’s CAN Morocco 2026: the Lionesses urged to aim for historic qualification

The Lionesses are invited, beyond the Women’s African Cup of Nations (CAN) Morocco 2026, to aim for a historic qualification for the semi-finals, synonymous with a first ticket for the Women’s World Cup. This is the message conveyed on Monday by the second vice-president of the Senegalese Football Federation, Thierno Kosso Diané, during the flag-giving ceremony.

A few days before the start of the “Morocco 2026” women’s African Cup of Nations (CAN) (July 25-August 16), the Lionesses of Senegal received the national flag this Monday during an official ceremony held in the lounge of honor at the Léopold-Sédar Senghor stadium.

Presiding over the ceremony on behalf of the Minister of Youth and Sports, Djireye Clotilde Coly, his colleague in charge of Communication and Relations with Institutions, Dr Bacary Sarr, conveyed to the 26 players the encouragement of the President of the Republic and the entire Nation.

A fourth participation for the Lionesses

The government spokesperson thus recalled the symbolic significance of the national flag, a symbol of trust, patriotism and commitment. He praised the progress of the Lionesses, who will compete in their fourth CAN, with a third consecutive qualification.

He urged them to carry the colors of Senegal high with “courage, discipline and ambition”. He also reaffirmed the state’s full support for the national team throughout the competition.

For his part, the second vice-president of the Senegalese Football Federation, Thierno Kosso Diané, invited the Lionesses to “aim for a historic qualification for the semi-finals, synonymous with a first ticket for the Women’s World Cup”.

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Captain Korka Fall, for her part, assured the group’s determination to achieve a “historic journey and to give everything” to honor the national flag.

The ceremony ended with symbolic awards made by the Senegalese Football Federation to the U15 and U17 national teams, recently distinguished for their brilliant careers in CAN in their category, as well as the presentation of qualification and participation bonuses to the Lionesses before their departure for Morocco.

Placed in Group A, the Lionesses will face Morocco, host country, Algeria and Kenya with the ambition of continuing their rise on the continental scene.

Mariama DIEME