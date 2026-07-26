Diomaye President Coalition: towards the creation of a major political party on July 25

The “Diomaye President” coalition has officially initiated its transformation into a major unifying political party. The decision was taken on Saturday during an extraordinary session of its Council of Leaders held at the King Fahd Palace in Dakar.

The meeting, which brought together the leaders of the coalition as well as new actors from the presidential majority, is part of a desire to structure lasting political support for the President of the Republic, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, through a new political formation.

During their work, the participants examined the main founding texts of the future party, in particular a strategic note defining its political vision and its ideological orientation, a draft statute as well as a draft internal regulation. At the end of the discussions, these documents were adopted unanimously, subject to several amendments intended to strengthen their coherence and effectiveness.

According to the final press release, this change marks “a new stage in national political life” with the ambition of creating a mass party capable of supporting the systemic transformation project carried by the head of state.

The future party’s missions will be to consolidate political and popular support for the President of the Republic, to strengthen the cohesion of the presidential majority, to ensure a presence throughout the territory, to train activists and to prepare for the next electoral events. It also intends to serve as a permanent framework for strategic reflection and citizen mobilization.

The coalition also announces the continuation of political tours intended to set up the structures of the future party across the country, as a prelude to the holding of its first national congress scheduled for the end of the winter.

In its press release, the Council of Leaders finally launched an appeal to activists, supporters and citizens sharing the ideals of justice, sovereignty, prosperity and good governance to join this new political dynamic.

Salla GUEYE