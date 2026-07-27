Technical officials and referees expected this Tuesday in Dakar July 21, 2026

Two days before the start of the 26th edition of the final phases of the national traditional non-strike wrestling championship, featuring the Flag of the Head of State, preparations are accelerating at the National Arena. Technical officials and referees are expected this Tuesday for a refresher seminar, before the arrival of regional delegations and the launch of the competitions, scheduled for July 23 to 25.

After Ziguinchor, which hosted the 25th edition of the Flag of the Head of State from May 14 to 18, Dakar is preparing to host the 26th edition of the final phases of the national traditional non-strike wrestling championship. The competition will take place from July 23 to 25, 2026 at the Pikine National Arena.

Preparatory activities begin this Tuesday, July 21 with the arrival of technical officials and referees, scheduled from 6 p.m. Two hours later, at 8 p.m., an update and harmonization seminar on the arbitration code will be organized. This meeting will also make it possible to finalize preparations for the medical examination, weighing and drawing of lots for the different categories.

According to the program unveiled by the national technical director (Dtn), Khalifa Sow, the regional delegations must be installed no later than Wednesday July 22 at 5 p.m. The medical examination, weigh-in and draw for the junior categories as well as the senior women and men will take place between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Thursday July 23 will mark the official launch of the competitions. From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., individual competitions by weight categories for juniors and senior women will allow the finalists to be designated. In the afternoon, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., the senior team competition will continue until the finalist teams qualify.

Friday July 24 will be devoted to the senior men’s individual competitions. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., the different weight categories will compete to determine the finalists who will compete for the title the next day.

Saturday July 25 will be the apotheosis of this 26th edition with the finals and the medal and trophy presentation ceremony. From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., the public will attend the ranking fights (3rd and 4th places) then the finals of the women’s categories (55 kg, 60 kg and 65 kg), the finals of the team competition for seniors, as well as the individual finals for senior men.

The day will end with the presentation of awards to the various champions and victorious teams, putting an end to three days of competition which will bring together the big names in traditional non-strike wrestling.

Abdoulaye DEMBELÉ