2026 World Cup: Switzerland takes out Colombia and will challenge Argentina in the quarterfinals

In the last round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup, Switzerland beat Colombia on July 7, 2026. The Helvetians won on penalties (4-3), after a locked meeting (0-0), and will challenge Argentina in the next round.

A striking contrast with the crazy scenario of the previous match between the Argentinians and the Egyptians (3-2): the Swiss and Colombians delivered a cautious, almost fearful first half, as if slowed down by the pressure of what was at stake. We had to wait until the 20th minute to see some clear action, with a curling shot from Puertas repelled by Swiss goalkeeper Kobel. Rieder then tries his luck on the Swiss side, but his shot lacks bite and is easily captured by Colombian goalkeeper Vargas (30th). Halftime arrives without another notable opportunity.

No rhythm

Swiss coach Murat Yakin changes his approach by starting Sow in place of Jashari, and his team starts the second half with more momentum. Sow also gets a quick opportunity, but slips on a cross from Ndoye and cannot get on target (48th). Rieder tried his luck again with a free kick four minutes later, without success against Vargas. Colombia responds with Luis Diaz, whose attempt poses no problem for Kobel (60th). The real thrill comes from Luis Suarez, totally alone against the Swiss goalkeeper, who incredibly misses his recovery (63rd), a failure which could have cost the Cafeteros dearly.

The end of regulation time was marked by an avalanche of changes on both sides, and a borderline intervention from Davinson Sanchez on Rieder in the Colombian area. Failure to score, head to overtime. Colombia showed more pressure: a header from Lucumi crashed onto the crossbar (99th), and Kobel repelled a powerful strike from Jaminton Campaz (101st). Switzerland responds via Amdouni, stopped by Vargas (104th). Granit

In the absence of a decision, it’s time for penalties. Switzerland won 4 shots to 3 and validated its ticket to the quarter-finals, where it will face Argentina on Sunday July 12 at 3 a.m. (French time).

OBN