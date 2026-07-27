The 2026 World Cup told by the numbers

Between goals galore, African selections which impressed and extraordinary individual performances for Messi, Mbappé and Deschamps, the 2026 World Cup delivered statistics for each facet of the competition. Overview of the key figures from this edition.

Spain, intractable champion

Winner of the tournament, Spain won its second world title after that of 2010, thus joining France in the number of coronations. Rare fact: La Roja has never trailed in the entire tournament, a performance that no team has achieved since Germany in 1990.

Opposite, Argentina was playing its 7th world final, a total equal to that of Brazil and lower only than that of Germany (8). But the final will also be remembered for a statistical anomaly: Argentina finished regulation time without having attempted a single shot on goal, a first in the history of World Cup finals.

A historic ratio

The competition consisted of 104 matches in total, with a systematic cooling break at each half, making 208 breaks over the entire tournament.

In terms of achievements, 297 goals were scored, bringing the average to 2.85 goals per match: the best ratio since the 1970 World Cup and its 2.97 goals average. The tournament also gave rise to 9 extra periods, or 28% of knockout matches, and only 4 penalty shootouts.

Messi, Mbappé and Deschamps in history

Lionel Messi became the best passer in the history of the World Cup with 12 offerings, ahead of his compatriot Diego Maradona (8). Top scorer of the tournament with 10 goals, Kylian Mbappé has above all reached a historic milestone: with this total, he becomes the top scorer in the history of the World Cup, with 22 goals, ahead of Lionel Messi (21) and Miroslav Klose (16).

His teammate Michael Olise is not to be outdone, with 7 assists delivered, a record since this statistic existed in the World Cup, i.e. 1966.

On the bench side, Didier Deschamps ends his adventure at the head of the Blues in style: with 19 victories in the final phase of the World Cup, he becomes the most successful coach in the history of the competition, ahead of the German Helmut Schön (16 successes).

A small finale with twists and turns

The small final between France and England (6-4 English victory) offered an offensive festival with 10 goals scored, a total most seen in this match since the Hungary-El Salvador meeting in 1982 (10-1).

A historic crowd

According to FIFA figures, more than 6.7 million spectators (6,730,303 exactly) attended the tournament matches in the stadiums.

Anecdotes that marked the competition

The tournament did not lack unusual moments: a red card inflicted on American striker Folarin Balogun was canceled after an intervention by Donald Trump, without preventing the elimination of the United States in the round of 16 against Belgium (4-1 defeat). Another curiosity, the Paraguay team did not receive any yellow cards during their round of 16 loss to France (0-1).

Africa at the rendezvous

On the continental level, 9 of the 10 African selections entered qualified for the round of 32, a score only surpassed by Europe (13 qualified out of its representatives). The rest of the journey, however, proved more complicated: only two African teams reached the eighth, and only one the quarter-finals, Morocco.

Finally, the competition was marked by 14 red cards distributed throughout the tournament.

Read also: World Cup 2026: the African results in figures

All groups and results of the 2026 World Cup

Group A : Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, Czech Republic

Group B : Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Qatar, Switzerland

Group C : Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Scotland

Group D : United States, Paraguay, Australia, Türkiye

Group E : Germany, Curaçao, Ivory Coast, Ecuador

Group F : Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, Tunisia

Group G : Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand

Group H : Spain, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay

Group I : France, Senegal, Iraq, Norway

Group J : Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan

Group K : Portugal, Democratic Republic of Congo, Uzbekistan, Colombia

Group L : England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama

The full program of matches for the 2026 World Cup

June 11

Mexico 2-0 South Africa (Azteca Stadium, Mexico) – Group A

June 12

South Korea 2-1 Czechia (Estadio Akron, Guadalajara) – Group A

Canada 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina (BMO Field, Toronto) – Group B

June 13

United States 4-1 Paraguay (SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles) – Group D

Qatar 1-1 Switzerland (Levi’s Stadium, San Francisco) – Group B

June 13

Brazil 1-1 Morocco (MetLife Stadium, New York) – Group C

June 14

Haiti 0-1 Scotland (Gillette Stadium, Boston) – Group C

Australia 2-0 Türkiye (BC Place, Vancouver) – Group D

Germany 7-1 Curaçao (NRG Stadium, Houston) – Group E

The Netherlands 2-2 Japan (AT&T Stadium, Arlington) – Group F

Ivory Coast 1-0 Ecuador (Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia) – Group E-

June 15

Sweden 5-1 Tunisia (Estadio BBVA, Monterrey) – Group F

Spain 0-0 Cape Verde (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta) – Group H

Belgium 1-1 Egypt (Lumen Field, Seattle) – Group G

Saudi Arabia 1-1 Uruguay (Hard Rock Stadium, Miami) – Group H

June 16

Iran 2-2 New Zealand (SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles) – Group G

France 3-1 Senegal (MetLife Stadium, New York) – Group I

Iraq 1-4 Norway (Gillette Stadium, Boston) – Group I

June 17

Argentina 3-0 Algeria (Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City) – Group J

Austria 3-1 Jordan (Levi’s Stadium, San Francisco) – Group J

Portugal 1-1 DR Congo (NRG Stadium, Houston) – Group K

England 4-2 Croatia (AT&T Stadium, Arlington) (BMO Field, Toronto) – Group L

Ghana 1-0 Panama (BMO Field, Toronto) – Group L

June 18

Uzbekistan 1-3 Colombia (Estadio Azteca, Mexico) – Group K

Czechia 1-1 South Africa (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta) – Group A

Switzerland 4-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina (SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles) – Group B

Canada 6-0 Qatar (BC Place, Vancouver) – Group B

June 19

Mexico 1-0 South Korea (Estadio Akron, Guadalajara) – Group A

USA 2-0 Australia (Lumen Field, Seattle) – Group D

Scotland 0-1 Morocco (Gillette Stadium, Boston) – Group C

June 20

Brazil 3-0 Haiti (Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia) – Group C

Türkiye 0-1 Paraguay (Levi’s Stadium, San Francisco) – Group D

Netherlands 5-1 Sweden (NRG Stadium, Houston) – Group F

Germany 2-1 Ivory Coast (BMO Field, Toronto) – Group E

June 21

Ecuador 0-0 Curaçao (Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City) – Group E

Tunisia 0-4 Japan (Estadio BBVA, Monterrey) – Group F

Spain 4-0 Saudi Arabia (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta) – Group H

Belgium 0-0 Iran (SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles) – Group G

Uruguay 2-2 Cape Verde (Hard Rock Stadium, Miami) – Group H

June 22

New Zealand 1-3 Egypt (BC Place, Vancouver) – Group G

Argentina 2-0 Austria (AT&T Stadium, Arlington) – Group J

France 3-0 Iraq (Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia) – Group I

June 23

Norway 3-2 Senegal (MetLife Stadium, New York) – Group I

Jordan 1-2 Algeria (Levi’s Stadium, San Francisco) – Group J

Portugal 5-0 Uzbekistan (NRG Stadium, Houston) – Group K

England 0-0 Ghana (Gillette Stadium, Boston) – Group L

Panama 0-1 Croatia (BMO Field, Toronto) – Group L

June 24

Colombia 1-0 DR Congo (Estadio Akron, Guadalajara) – Group K

Switzerland 2-1 Canada (BC Place, Vancouver) – Group B

Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-1 Qatar (Lumen Field, Seattle) – Group B

Scotland 0-3 Brazil (Hard Rock Stadium, Miami) – Group C

Morocco 4-2 Haiti (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta) – Group C

June 25

Czechia 0-3 Mexico (Azteca Stadium, Mexico) – Group A

South Africa 1-0 South Korea (BBVA Stadium, Monterrey) – Group A

Curacao 0-2 Ivory Coast (Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia) – Group E

Ecuador 2-1 Germany (MetLife Stadium, New York) – Group E

Japan 1-1 Sweden (AT&T Stadium, Arlington) – Group F

Tunisia 1-3 Netherlands (Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City) – Group F

June 26

Türkiye 3-2 United States (SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles) – Group D

Paraguay 0-0 Australia (Levi’s Stadium, San Francisco) – Group D

Norway 1-4 France (Gillette Stadium, Boston) – Group I

Senegal 5-0 Iraq (BMO Field, Toronto) – Group I

June 27

Cape Verde 0-0 Saudi Arabia (NRG Stadium, Houston) – Group H

Uruguay 0-1 Spain (Estadio Akron, Guadalajara) – Group H

Egypt 1-1 Iran (Lumen Field, Seattle) – Group G

New Zealand 1-5 Belgium (BC Place, Vancouver) – Group G

Panama 0-2 England (MetLife Stadium, New York) – Group L

Croatia 2-1 Ghana (Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia) – Group L

Colombia 0-0 Portugal (Hard Rock Stadium, Miami) – Group K

DR Congo 3-1 Uzbekistan (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta) – Group K

June 28

Algeria 3-3 Austria (Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City) – Group J

Jordan 1-3 Argentina (AT&T Stadium, Arlington) – Group J

16th final

June 28

Canada 1-0 South Africa

June 29

Brazil 2-1 Japan in Houston

Germany 1-1, 3 tab to 4 Paraguay in Boston

June 30

The Netherlands 1-1, 2 tab to 3 Morocco in Monterrey

Ivory Coast 1-2 Norway in Dallas

France 3-0 Sweden to New York

July 1

Mexico 2-0 Ecuador to Mexico

England 2-1 DR Congo to Atlanta

Belgium 3-2 ap Senegal to Seattle

July 2

USA 2-0 Bosnia Herzegovina to San Francisco

Spain 3-0 Austria to Los Angeles

Portugal 2-1 Croatia to Toronto

July 3

Switzerland 2-0 Algeria in Vancouver

Australia 1-1, 2 tab to 4 Egypt in Dallas

Argentina 3-2 ap Cape Verde to Miami

July 4

Ghana 0-1 Colombia in Kansas City

8th final

July 4

Canada 0-3 Morocco in Houston

France 1-0 Paraguay to Philadelphia

July 5

Brazil 1-2 Norway in New York

July 6

Mexico 2-3 England in Mexico

Portugal 0-1 Spain in Dallas

July 7

UNITED STATES 1-4 Belgium in Seattle

Argentina 3-2 Egypt to Atlanta

Switzerland 0-0, 4 tab to 3 Colombia to Vancouver

Quarter-finals

July 9

Morocco 0-2 France in Boston (QF1)

July 10

Spain 2-1 Belgium to Los Angeles (QF2)

July 11

Norway 1-2 ap England in Miami (QF3)

July 12

Argentina 3-1 ap Switzerland to Kansas City (QF4)

Semi-finals

July 14

France 0-2 Spain in Dallas (DF1)

July 15

England 1-2 Argentina in Atlanta (DF2)

Third place

July 18

France 4-6 England in Miami

Final

July 19

Spain 1-0 ap Argentina to New York

Oumar Boubacar NDONGO