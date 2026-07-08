Rice sector: 9,000 tonnes purchased, a State-trader agreement to empty stocks

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the State and partner traders will be signed this Wednesday in Dakar in order to strengthen the sale of local rice, announced the Ministry of Industry and Commerce in a press release received Tuesday evening.

The ceremony, scheduled for 4 p.m. at the ministry’s headquarters in Peytavin, will bring together representatives of the Prime Minister’s Office as well as the ministries responsible for Finance, Agriculture and Commerce.

According to the press release, the memorandum aims to formalize the commitments of traders on the quantities of local rice that they will purchase, to set a proposed selling price of 280 FCFA per kilogram, supplemented by a subsidy of 50 FCFA per kilogram for the benefit of rice growers, and to establish the practical arrangements for distribution throughout the territory.

The ministry indicates that several traders and economic operators have already expressed their desire to buy locally produced rice and ensure its marketing. He believes that this commitment should contribute to a better presence of local rice in distribution circuits.

This initiative comes as rice growers have recently expressed their concerns about the difficulties in selling their production. The ministry recalls that local rice remains faced with competitiveness challenges compared to imported rice, particularly in terms of costs and marketing.

The Department of Commerce reaffirms the State’s desire to support the rice sector, considered a pillar of food security and the import substitution policy. He also announced the organization, between now and the end of July, of a tour monitoring measures and Regional Development Committees (CRD) dedicated to the sale of local rice, in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture.

By Salla GUEYE