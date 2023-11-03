World Cup 2026 (Q): South Africa’s pre-list against Benin

South Africa coach Hugo Broos has revealed a pre-list of 44 Bafana Bafana players for the first two days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

A few more weeks and the African selections will return to the field. The reason? The 2026 World Cup qualifiers on the continent, with the first two days taking place this November. Also in the running, South Africa will face Benin at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on November 18. A trip to Rwanda will follow on Tuesday, November 21.

Two decisive matches for Bafana Bafana, given as favorites in Group C with Nigeria. And to carry out this mission, coach Hugo Broos has already launched the preparations. The Belgian technician unveiled a pre-list of 44 players on Wednesday, with Al Ahly striker Percy Tau.

The group will camp at the University of Pretoria on Monday, November 13, where they will play a few friendly matches before the team is reduced to 23 players. As a reminder, nine groups from six teams will compete in these qualifying phases in Africa. The winners of each group will automatically qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

The four best runners-up will compete in a continental play-off to determine a winner. This will take part in a second and final play-off in which six teams from other Confederations will take part. The top two of these six teams will qualify for the World Cup and complete the field of 48 teams.

South Africa’s pre-list