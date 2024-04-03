OM: news from Chancel Mbemba, injured against PSG

Olympique de Marseille provided news of the Congolese defender, Chancel Mbemba, who was injured during the defeat against PSG (0-2) this weekend.

Olympique de Marseille suffered a bitter defeat against Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday evening at the Vélodrome (0-2), during the 27th day of Ligue 1. Despite the numerical advantage, the Marseillais were unable to prevent the Parisians to impose themselves. However, the setback on the pitch was not the only bad news of the evening for OM, as Congolese defender, Chancel Mbemba, was forced off the field with an injury.

The first information suggested the worst, with fears about the seriousness of Mbemba's injury. However, according to sources cited by L'Equipe, cautious optimism now reigns in the ranks of OM. Initial medical examinations carried out on Monday revealed that Mbemba's injury was ultimately a simple contusion to the left knee. Marseille doctors requested an additional 48 hours to establish a complete diagnosis.

This news is a relief for OM, who feared losing one of their defensive pillars for a long period. If Mbemba escapes a serious injury, it could come as a real relief to the team and allow them to continue their season without losing one of their key players.