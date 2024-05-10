2026 World Cup (Q): Gabon's list with Aubameyang

Gabon's national coach, Thierry Mouyouma, has revealed the list of players selected for the matches against Ivory Coast and Gambia next June, counting for the 3rd and 4th days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Aubameyang returns to the group.

The 2026 World Cup qualifiers in the Africa zone will resume in June. The teams competing for the final phase will play the matches of the 3rd and 4th days of the qualifying phases. Also in the game, Gabon will face Ivory Coast and Gambia. The Panthers will face the Elephants on June 7, before challenging the Scorpions four days later.

For these two matches, coach Thierry Mouyouma called on a group of 28 players. The big surprise is the summons of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. No longer called up for selection since September 2023, the Olympique de Marseille scorer signs his return to the group.

Here is the list of 28 players called up for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers:

MBABA Lace Marius

NGOUBI DEMBA Anse

OBIANG Johann

APPINDANGOYE A.

ECUELE MANGA B.

MBEMBA Yannis

LATA Lloyd G.

MOUCKETOU Alex

BITEGHE Medwin

BOCOUM Eric

KANGA Guelor

LEMINA Mario

ESSONO Stane

OYONO Jérémy

EKOMIE Jacques

LOUALOU Ruben

MOUNIENGUE Roy

BILOUNGOU Jeffe

ALLEVINAH Jim

OBOUNET Jérémie

SAMBISSA David

LEMINA Noah

BOUANGA Denis

ONDO EYIH

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

MBINA Orphée

MEYE Axel