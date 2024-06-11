CDM 2026 (Q): Nigeria-South Africa back to back, all Friday results

The third day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, which took place this Friday June 7, 2024, was full of twists and turns with nine matches played across the African continent. Crucial matches saw some of the continent's best teams clash, providing decisive results for the rest of the competition.

Reigning African champion, Ivory Coast confirmed its status by winning against Gabon (1-0). This victory allows the Elephants to take the lead in group F, thus ahead of their opponent of the day.

Morocco, for its part, also had a good performance by winning 2-1 against Zambia. This victory allows the Atlas Lions to sit comfortably at the top of Group E.

Nigeria, African vice-champion, encountered difficulties during their match against South Africa. The Super Eagles were held to a 1-1 draw at home. This result places Nigeria in 5th place in Group C with only 3 points, a delicate position before entering the fourth day of the qualifiers. The Nigerians will have to redouble their efforts to climb the rankings and hope to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

This Friday's results:

Zimbabwe 0 – 2 Lesotho

Mozambique 2 – 1 Somalia

Kenya 1 – 1 Burundi

Uganda 1 – 0 Botswana

Madagascar 2 – 1 Comoros

Angola 1 – 0 Swaziland

Nigeria 1 – 1 South Africa

Morocco 2 – 0 Zambia

Ivory Coast 1 – 0 Gabon