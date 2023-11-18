2026 World Cup (Q): Ivory Coast 9-0 Seychelles, Tunisia 4-0 Sao Tome, all Friday results

Discover the results of the matches played on Friday across Africa, counting for the first day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers on the continent.

Several matches were played on Friday across Africa, counting for the first day of the qualifying phases of the 2026 World Cup. Host of CAN 2023 (January 13-February 11, 2024), Ivory Coast mistreated the Seychelles in Abidjan. In a head and shoulders dominated match, the Elephants annihilated the opposing team with a clear score of 9-0. Sébastien Haller scored a goal from the penalty spot while Karim Konaté and Hamed Junior Traoré scored twice each.

At the Japoma stadium, Cameroon did the job against Mauritius (3-0). Bryan Mbeumo opened the scoring at the end of the first period. After the break, Georges-Kévin Nkoudou made the break in the 85th, before Frank Magri’s goal in added time. A good result from the Indomitable Lions who take the lead in group D, ahead of Libya who defeated Eswatini (1-0) the day before.

In the other posters of the day, Ghana struggled to overcome Madagascar (1-0), while Malawi snatched its first three points in these qualifiers against Liberia (1-0). At home, Tunisia did not tremble against Sao Tome and Principe (4-0). Ditto for Zambia which took the scalp of Congo (4-2), and Mali which took over Chad (3-1).

All results from Friday:

Ghana 1-0 Madagascar

Liberia 0-1 Malawi

Zambia 4-2 Congo

Burkina Faso 1-1 Guinea-B

Cameroon 3-0 Mauritius

Ivory Coast 9-0 Seychelles

Mali 3-1 Chad

Tunisia 4-0 Sao Tome