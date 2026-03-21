Qualifying tournament for the 2026 women’s world championship: Senegal begins against the United States, at 9 p.m.

Senegal begins its qualifying tournament for the 2026 World Cup in Germany this evening in San Juan, Puerto Rico, with a tough opposition against the United States. Cheikh Sarr’s players are already ready to conquer one of the three places.

The Senegal women’s national basketball team will face the United States this evening (9 p.m.) in San Juan to open the qualifying play-offs for the World Cup in Germany. A delicate match for the Lionesses who play against the first national selection in the Fiba ranking and world champion of the last edition in 2022.

The challenge is enormous for the daughters of Cheikh Sarr who want to play their chances. Knowing that Senegal has never shaken the United States in six confrontations. With their eleven World Cup titles, the Americans will approach this play-off tournament with their status as champions and intend to safeguard their title.

Also read: Qualifications for the 2026 World Cup: The Lionesses ready to roar, in San Juan (Puerto Rico)

It is therefore the first part of the German World Cup which starts this evening on the lands of Puerto Rico for group B. And the battle to conquer the three qualifying places from the group will be epic. Behind the United States, which has already validated its ticket thanks to its victory at the last World Cup, three other places are to be filled. And even against an already qualified opponent, coach Sarr’s protégés are aware of the challenge that awaits them this evening.

The national coach is counting on his squad of 12 players committed for this qualifying tournament in Puerto Rico. And among these, Mame Khoudia Fall, resident of Asc Ville de Dakar, is the only basketball player from the local championship. Already on site, the feedback is favorable regarding the good condition of the group’s stay, which resumed immediately after its preparatory training. And according to the Senegalese Basketball Federation (Fsbb), the group lives in a perfectly serene atmosphere and awaits its entry into the running.

Sheikh M. COLY