2026 World Cup: Ghana neutralizes England

Ghana performed a formidable operation by holding England to a 0-0 draw on June 23, 2026, during the 2nd day of Group L of the 2026 World Cup. The Black Stars thus have one foot in the round of 16, with 4 points.

Ghana showed unfailing solidarity in this game largely dominated by England who had 78% possession of the ball, 19 shots (3 on target) to 2 (1 on target). Proof that coach Carlos Queiroz has prepared his move well. Moreover, the Portuguese had lined up Thomas Partey, who was making his return to the Ghanaian midfield, supporting an attack made up of Jordan Ayew, Iñaki Williams and Antoine Semenyo.

A profitable tactical discipline

The Ghanaian game plan worked perfectly. Aware of the opposing offensive quality (Bellingham, Kane, Gordon, Madueke, etc.), the Black Stars chose to defend low, in a compact block, to hit better in transition thanks to the speed of their attackers. This strategy largely neutralized the English stars for 90 minutes: Bellingham remained almost invisible, Gordon and Madueke came up against the solidity of the Ghanaian system, and Kane hardly touched any exploitable balls.

In the rain in Boston, the first period ended without the slightest clear opportunity for England, apart from a blocked strike from Kane at the end of half-time. Goalkeeper Asare spent a large part of the match observing, as the English approaches remained sterile.

Asare decisive, Ghana close to the feat

In the second half, the Ghanaian goalkeeper raised his voice when things got heated. He first repelled a strike from Gordon, too axial (57th), before stopping the match by putting out a splendid save in front of Saka in the money-time. On O’Reilly’s crossbar then Kane’s missed attempt at point blank range (86th), it was also the Ghanaian defensive solidity, including Oppong’s decisive intervention on his own line in stoppage time, which made it possible to preserve the point of the draw.

Ghana could even have won: on a quick restart, Prince Adu presented himself alone in front of Pickford, before being narrowly caught by Konsa (79th), the biggest chance of the match, and proof that the Black Stars had not only come to defend.

With this result, Ghana climbs to 4 points (at the top, tied with the English) and is ideally positioned before its last group match, where the Black Stars will face Croatia to validate their ticket for the round of 16.

OBN