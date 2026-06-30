PICSA: ICS focus on seed quality to boost yields

The Chemical Industries of Senegal (ICS) continues its commitment to agricultural development through the ICS Program for Support to Agriculture (PICSA). As the 2026-2027 agricultural campaign approaches, the ICS have focused on supporting producers, particularly in the area of ​​certified seed production.

In this context, a field visit was organized in Pout on Thursday, June 11, to certified corn seed production plots. A project which covers 10 hectares and whose production objective is 15 tonnes of seeds, i.e. a yield of 1.5 tonnes per hectare, higher than the national average.

According to Dr Mama Sougoufara of the ICS, the results of the PICSA pilot phase are considered encouraging. More than 60 producers spread across five agroecological zones were supported over nearly 40 hectares. More than 80% of beneficiaries recorded returns above national averages.

Through this program, the ICS intend to contribute to the strengthening of national seed capital and the sustainable improvement of agricultural productivity, in line with Senegal’s food sovereignty objectives.

FBB – Mamoune DIOP (Video)