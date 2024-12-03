CAN 2025 (Q): Mohamed Salah forfeits, Egypt's list against Cape Verde and Botswana

Liverpool: PSG breaks silence on Mohamed Salah rumor

PSG reacted to increasingly insistent rumors in recent weeks announcing the arrival of Mohamed Salah next summer. And the Parisian management provided a formal denial.

The news made the rounds in the French press. According to information from the newspaper L’Equipe, Mohamed Salah is in negotiations with PSG for a transfer next summer. The Liverpool striker, out of contract at the end of the season, has still not returned to the Reds and the Mersey club does not seem inclined to keep their Egyptian striker.

Except that the Pharaoh will not wear the PSG jersey next season. The capital club has formally denied this rumor. “ This is not true”responded the Parisian leaders. And as if to definitively put an end to these rumors, President Nasser Al-Khelaïfi also came out of silence.

He’s a fantastic, incredible player, but we never considered him coming, to be honest. We know every club would love to have him, but this rumor about him is simply false. If there is an opportunity, we will of course explore it”commented the Qatari leader for Sky Sport Germany.

