France reacts to ceasefire between Kinshasa and Kigali

France welcomed the ceasefire between Kinshasa and Kigali on Wednesday. France encourages both parties to respect their commitments.

“France welcomes the ceasefire agreed upon by the parties as of August 4 and encourages them to respect their commitments.”indicates this Wednesday, a statement from the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which “Congratulates Angola for its meditation efforts”.

The ceasefire will be supervised by the “ad hoc verification mechanism”which will be strengthened, said Luanda, which is playing the role of mediator in this crisis.

This agreement is a first glimmer of hope in a conflict that has been dragging on for nearly 3 years. The M23 rebel group, supported by Rwanda, has launched a vast operation to conquer territory in eastern DRC for more than two years. According to new information, the rebels have taken control of several strategic cities, a situation that has caused the number of displaced people to rise in this region of the country where the security and humanitarian situation is worrying despite the efforts made by the Congolese state.