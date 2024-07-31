2024 Olympics: Egypt beats Spain and advances to quarter-finals

Egypt qualified for the quarter-finals of the men’s football tournament at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games after their victory against Spain (2-1) this Tuesday, in the group stage.

The group stage of the Olympic football tournament continued on Tuesday, with the matches of the third and final day of the group. In Group C, Egypt faced Spain.

A decisive match for the Pharaohs who had to avoid defeat to snatch qualification for the second round. Opposite, the Roja, already qualified for the knockout stages, were aiming for first place in the standings.

At the kick-off, it was the Egyptian team that started the hostilities, with the opening score in the 40th minute. A goal scored by Ibrahim Adel, which gave his team the advantage on the scoreboard.

On fire, the best player of the last CAN U23 will offer himself a double, taking advantage of an error in the Spanish defense to make it 2-0, at the hour mark. The reduction of the score by Spain at the end of the match, on a powerful header from Omorodion (90th), will ultimately be anecdotal. Final score: 2-1.

With this victory, Egypt ends its group stage with 7 points (2 wins and a draw). A record that allows the Pharaohs U23 to finish at the top of Group C, ahead of the Spanish. Separated by a draw (1-1) in the other match of this group, the Dominican Republic and Uzbekistan finish 3rd and 4th respectively.