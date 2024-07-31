Paris 2024 Olympics: a first gold medal for Africa

Africa has won its first gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, with South African swimmer Tatiana Smith crowned champion in the 100m breaststroke.

Africa will not leave the Paris 2024 Olympic Games without a gold medal. The continent won its first precious metal in this competition on Monday. A Grail won by South African swimmer Tatiana Smith, crowned champion in the 100-meter breaststroke.

At the end of a very close race, the representative of the rainbow nation finished at the top of the ranking. Although she had a bad start in this last sprint, with great swimmers as opponents, the South African finally finished first thanks to her spectacular comeback in the second round.

Let’s hope that Africa wins another gold medal this Tuesday, perhaps with the Beninese judoka, Valentin Houinato, who is competing today.