2024 Olympic Qualification (F): “We are going there with all our strength”, Kundananji before Zambia-Ghana

The Zambia striker spoke about the return match against Ghana, counting for the third elimination round of the 2024 Olympics (F). And the BAY FC player wants to qualify for the next round with the Copper Queens.

Winner of Ghana (1-0) last week, Zambia took an option to qualify for the final round of the Paris 2024 Olympics in the women’s football category. It now remains for the Copper Queens to maintain this precious advantage in Lusaka this week, during the return leg. A new challenge for the Zambian selection which will have to pull out all the stops against the Black Princesses determined to secure their qualification.

A mission which does not frighten the attacker Racheal Kundananji, who spoke about this duel after the collective training session this Monday. “ We are preparing for this game and we have a great practice to put in the necessary effort and try to work on the mistakes we made in the last game“, she said.

The most expensive player in the world (after signing this season for Bay FC in the United States) remains very confident for qualification this Wednesday in Lusaka. “ We have to concentrate from the start to the end of the match. We are going there with all our strength because we know that we believe that Ghana is coming with all its strength because they also want to go to the Olympic Games.”concluded the only scorer of the first leg.