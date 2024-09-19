Tunisia: Ayachi Zammel maintains his presidential candidacy despite his conviction

The candidate for the Tunisian presidential election of October 6, Ayachi Zammel, sentenced to 20 months in prison, will nevertheless continue his electoral campaign, affirmed Thursday Mohamed Tlili Mnasri, spokesperson for the Independent High Authority for the Elections (ISIE).

Arrested on September 4, Mr. Zammel, along with two members of his campaign team, were sentenced on Wednesday by the court of first instance in Jendouba (northwest Tunisia) for false testimony.

According to Mr Mnasri, the electoral and judicial processes are separate, and any convictions handed down after the publication of the final list of candidates will not affect the campaign.

He also added that criminal convictions during the election period will be taken into account when announcing the results.